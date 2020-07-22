MobileiphoneTech News
No periscopic telephoto lens for iPhone 12: users will have to wait any longer

By Brian Adam
No periscopic telephoto lens for iPhone 12: users will have to wait any longer

A new research note from the popular TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reports that Apple plans to introduce periscopic telephoto lenses on the iPhone only in 2022. Meanwhile, the Cupertino giant has also chosen the South Korean company Semco as a supplier for the engines of autofocus for iPhone 12.

Semco itself, however, should also provide I periscopic telephoto lenses for iPhones 14, which presumably will see the light in two years.

The Periscopic cameras have become particularly popular in the field of smartphones as they are able to provide higher focal lengths by using prisms and mirrors to reflect and focus the light on a sensor. Among the first users of this technique are the smartphones of Chinese companies such as Oppo and Huawei, to which Samsung has been added with the new Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The latest rumours report that the presentation of the iPhone 11 should regularly take place in September, but the arrival on the market is expected only for the following month due to the delays accumulated by the production and supply chain due to the fault of the Coronavirus. In the package of iPhone 12, there should not be space for the charger, let alone the EarPods headphones, but in their place, there may be a reinforced Lightning cable.

