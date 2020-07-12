Latest news
No other deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced, 17 confirmed cases

By Brian Adam
At least 2,300 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,746 people south of the border and 554 north of it

No other deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced, 17 confirmed cases

There were no deaths due to Covid-19 announced by the Department of Health today and 17 new cases of the disease were announced.

At least 2,300 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,746 people south of the border and 554 north of it.

There are 31,400 cases of Covid-19 disease diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,628 cases south of the border and 5,772 cases north of it.

25 new cases of the disease announced yesterday.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, warned people this afternoon that the virus was still spreading and was still in danger.

"The virus is still out there. It's still people. He just wants to get the slightest chance of making it a big problem again.

"Keep caring for yourself and each other – be alert to the symptoms, wash your hands and wear face cover when appropriate. If you are worried that you have the symptoms then don't delay – isolate yourself and call the doctor immediately. "

