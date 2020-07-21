No one else has died of Covid-19 in the State in the last 48 hours but 36 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the Republic of Ireland.

A total of 1,753 people have died to date in the State and 25,802 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic.

For the 8th day in a row, no one died in Northern Ireland. A total of 556 people have died from the virus in the north so far.

There were 2 new cases, including figures from the weekend. There are now a total of 5,859 cases of coronavirus in the North.

Seven patients with coronary virus are being treated in hospitals in Northern Ireland and two of those are in Intensive Care Units.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is skeptical about whether to publish a 'green list' of countries that are safe to travel to at all, if the health authorities advise not to travel abroad unless it is necessary.