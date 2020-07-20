No one else has died of Covid-19 in the State in the last 24 hours but 6 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the Republic of Ireland.

A total of 1,753 people have died to date in the State and 25,766 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic.

For the 7th day in a row, no one died in Northern Ireland. A total of 556 people have died from the virus in the north so far.

There were 23 new cases, including figures from the weekend. There are now a total of 5,857 cases of coronavirus in the North.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced that the Green List for safe-to-travel countries will be published this week.

He said the advice on travel remains the same, meaning that people should only travel abroad if it is necessary for them to do so.