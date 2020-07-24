No one in the state has died from the coronavirus in recent days, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,763.

There are 20 new cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total number of virus cases detected in the Republic to 25,845.

In Northern Ireland, no one died for the 11 consecutive days.

A total of 556 people died from the virus in Northern Ireland. 15 new cases of the virus were detected in the north today, bringing the total number of cases detected there to 5,981.

Nine people are being treated for the coronary virus in the hospital, and two are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the virus is still spreading in the community.

He said while we have reason to be positive the safety guidelines must be followed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced in the Dáil today that the rate of R or the spread of the home virus is now between 0.7 and 1.4.

The Minister said that 51,000 tests had been carried out in the last 7 days and the rate for people who tested positive was very low at 0.3.