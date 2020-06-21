No, no human femur was found on Mars

On a planet about 225 million kilometres away, which we can clearly see only thanks to the photographs sent by a robot, everything that seems slightly “stranger” than normal turns into a gigantic chasm of speculation and scientifically inaccurate news. Like the story about “The bone on Mars”.

A photo was taken by the MastCam of the Curiosity rover on August 14, 2014, began to spread among conspiracy theorists due to the resemblance of rock to a human femur. “Seen by the Mars rover on Curiosity, using his MastCam, this rock on Mars could look like a femur. Team members think its shape is sculpted by erosion, or by wind or water“, a NASA spokesman writes in a short blog post.

If life ever existed on Mars, scientists expect to see small and simple microscopic life forms continue reading on the blog. Mars has probably never had enough oxygen in its atmosphere and elsewhere to support more complex organisms. Therefore, it is not likely that there are such large fossils.

The illusion that tends to bring randomly shaped objects back to known forms is called pareidolia. On Mars, this phenomenon is accentuated much more, such as the history of insects on the Red Planet according to an entomologist. Scientists have no interest in hiding the evidence of life on Mars since they’ve been looking for it for years. Hopefully, they can find it with the start of the Perseverance mission.