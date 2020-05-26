No one in the North has died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This is the first day that no one has died north of Covid 19 since March 18th.

But Northern Health Minister is urging people to take extra care and announce the good news.

Robin Swann said that if people become complacent about the virus, it can have devastating implications for the situation and the progress made.

On the 18th of March it was first reported that Covid 19 had died in the north. According to the latest figures from the Department of Health in the north, 514 people have died so far of the coronary virus in the North.