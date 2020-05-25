The Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Tony Holohan reported no deaths of Coidid-19 in the State in 24 hours.

This is the first day that no deaths have been announced since mid-March

This has resulted in the loss of 1,606 people in the State since the pandemic began.

However, 59 new cases were confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,698.

This is part of the downward trend already seen, says Dr. Holohan

But he also said that after weekends figures often show that there can be some delay in reporting deaths and cases.

Regarding the public discussion on social separation, Tony Holohan said that the two meters are a reasonable arrangement in the context of the current situation.

The public health council is constantly under review and will be kept under review, he said.

He said it is not a magical set in itself, but the transmission risk of two meters is lower than the risk of one meter.

Public health officials are continuing to work with their colleagues in the Department of Children, with a view to finding policies that will assist essential workers with their childcare.

Tony Holohan said that a plan of arrangements had been drawn up which was to come into effect last Monday with the easing of restrictions, but the demand for that scheme was low.

A further 8 deaths were announced in Northern Ireland today, leaving a total of 514 people lost to the coronary virus. 39 new cases of the disease were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 4,609.