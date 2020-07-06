No new deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced by the northern and southern authorities

At least 2,295 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,741 people south of the border and 554 north of it

For the second day in a row, there were no deaths due to Covid-19 announced today by the Department of Health. Four new cases confirmed.

This is the first time since March that the Department of Health has announced no new deaths due to the pandemic two days in a row and this is the first day since June 21 that no one else has died as a result of Covid-19 the northern nor southern health authorities.

The Northern Department of Health reported earlier today that nine new cases of the disease had been confirmed since last Friday.

At least 2,295 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,741 people south of the border and 554 north of it.

There are 31,287 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 25,531 cases south of the border and 5,756 cases north of it.

The Department of Health’s acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said Ireland was “doing very well” in preventing the disease, better than almost every other European country.

He said, however, that the country was “at a crossroads” and that there was a danger that we would be “back again where we were several weeks or months ago” if people continued to ignore social exclusion as they were. took place outside pubs in Dublin at the weekend.

The latest intensive care units in the south were 10, with a total of 19 in hospitals.

There were no Covid-19 patients in Northern intensive care units for the tenth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach Michael Martin announced that the virus travel restrictions abroad due to the virus are being extended until 20 July.

It was also revealed that 17% of new cases of Covid-19 are travel-related, an increase from 13% last week.

The Taoiseach said the government was taking a “cautious approach” to travel abroad because of the “fluctuations” of the spread of the disease internationally.

The government’s decision today means that public health advice until 20 July is to go abroad unless the trip is necessary.

The green list of countries that people feel safe to visit without being quarantined once they return will then be made available.

The Taoiseach said that the most important thing is to keep the virus at bay and that this must be done in order to allow the schools to open in the autumn and to allow the hospitals to do their non-Covid-19 work properly. choir.

The Chief Clinical Officer of the Health Service Executive, Dr Colm Henry, said that he supports the proposal to have compulsory quarantine for people coming to Ireland from high-risk countries for Covid-19 because it is not good. successful tracking and surveillance of people.

Earlier today An Taoiseach Michael Martin said that people who go to a pub and are in breach of the rules of social isolation may have to postpone the full reopening of pubs on 20 July.

Martin said the Government was very concerned about what was being seen in places like Dame Street and Temple Bar in Dublin at the weekend.

Crowds were meeting in these streets and elsewhere with no regard to the social guidelines on social exclusion.

“As you know, all the hotels were due to reopen on July 20th. That opening may be postponed if people are unable to behave properly. We get advice from the public health officers but we are concerned, ”the Taoiseach said.

He said that as part of their Operation Navigation campaign, the Gardaí carried out some 5,500 inspections of restaurants and hotels over the weekend.

When asked if it was time for people to ‘make sense’ in case the next step in loosening the restrictions was compromised, the Taoiseach said:

“That’s a good read of the story, we can’t risk it.”

Meanwhile, more than 130,000 people had died in the United States by Monday and a major outbreak of the Covid-19 in the country.

Nearly three million people now have the virus-infected in that country, the worst in any country in the world, and twice as many cases as having been confirmed in the second-worst country, Brazil.