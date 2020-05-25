Latest news
No new deaths due to Covid-19 first announced in March

By Brian Adam
At least 2,120 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,606 people south of the border and 514 north of it

No new deaths due to Covid-19 first announced in March

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that it had not recorded any new deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the past day, the first day that no new deaths had been announced since March.

59 new cases confirmed.

Two people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said the low number of new deaths in the past week showed that we had suppressed Covid-19.

"This would require tough policies. It will be another week before we know how the release of the restrictions in Phase 1 will affect the number of infections.

At least 2,120 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,606 people south of the border and 514 north of it.

The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that eight others affected by Covid-19 had died and 39 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

29,307 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 24,698 cases south of the border and 4,609 cases in the north.

According to the latest information, over 1,000 of those who died south were involved in care centers.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced this afternoon that 1,005 of the 1,606 people who have died from the disease so far, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 878 of these cases, or 55%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

Dr Tony Holohan said the council is adhering to staying two meters away from others.

He was doing his talking and many discussions were going on which one or two meters people should stay apart.

He said that any revision of the social exclusion directive and other restrictions would be slow and gradual.

He was doing his talking and many discussions were going on which one or two meters people should stay apart.

Dr Holohan said that the Government is still advising on two meters and that as part of the plan it is the gradual release of restrictions.

He said that there were three weeks left between each stage of the Government's eradication plan to allow an assessment of the impact of the virus on the release of the various restrictions.

