Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

No new AirPods in 2020: the third generation coming next year

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

No new AirPods in 2020: the third generation coming next year

The investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is proving to be an inexhaustible source of rumour about Apple’s upcoming moves. According to the popular leaker, Apple is not expected to release any new AirPods models this year, but we will have to wait until 2021 to see the third generation of wireless headphones.

In fact, Kuo believes that even during the holiday season the Cupertino giant will continue to sell the AirPods 2, only to replace them with the third model in the first half of 2021.

This new variant should be characterized by a design and form factor “similar to AirPods Pro”, which however will remain a separate line as they include the cancellation of the noise.

The AirPods 2 was launched in March 2019 and compared to the first version they introduced the Hey Siri activation system, which does not require a double-tap on the headset to activate the voice assistant. The AirPods Pro instead debuted last October, with in-ear design and noise cancellation.

It is not clear whether the AirPods 3 will also be characterized by the in-ear system or not, or if the new design will be limited only to smaller dimensions for the earphones.

Kuo agrees with previous rumours that iPhone 12 will not include the EarPods in the box.

More Articles Like This

Set up Facebook to stop messing with notifications

Facebook Brian Adam -
For a while now, many technology companies have started campaigns to make it easier for us to get along better with our mobile devices,...
Read more

Do you know which are the 10 best-selling mobiles of what we carry from 2020?

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
This year it will go down in history because of the virus and we will all have it well in mind. And not only...
Read more

TCL launches its new mobile 10 Pro with curved screen, four cameras and amazing image quality

Mobile Brian Adam -
The communications company TCL has used all its firepower for the launch of its high-end mobile phone 10 Pro in the Spanish market. The...
Read more

Xiaomi has a smart lock that does not need a key to open

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
If Steve Jobs were among us and in a keynote faced the challenge of presenting a padlock like this from Xiaomi, I would say...
Read more

Tesla accused of ‘misleading advertising’ in Germany for his autopilot, and that?

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Elon Musk spent a good part of 2019 announcing that by the end of last year I would already have a fairly operational version...
Read more

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Isle of Armor, Review: Is It Worth It?

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We complete the first part of the Expansion Pass, which offers a sufficient amount of content to demonstrate a remarkable result. Pokémon will not have...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY