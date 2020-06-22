No new AirPods in 2020: the third generation coming next year

The investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is proving to be an inexhaustible source of rumour about Apple’s upcoming moves. According to the popular leaker, Apple is not expected to release any new AirPods models this year, but we will have to wait until 2021 to see the third generation of wireless headphones.

In fact, Kuo believes that even during the holiday season the Cupertino giant will continue to sell the AirPods 2, only to replace them with the third model in the first half of 2021.

This new variant should be characterized by a design and form factor “similar to AirPods Pro”, which however will remain a separate line as they include the cancellation of the noise.

The AirPods 2 was launched in March 2019 and compared to the first version they introduced the Hey Siri activation system, which does not require a double-tap on the headset to activate the voice assistant. The AirPods Pro instead debuted last October, with in-ear design and noise cancellation.

It is not clear whether the AirPods 3 will also be characterized by the in-ear system or not, or if the new design will be limited only to smaller dimensions for the earphones.

Kuo agrees with previous rumours that iPhone 12 will not include the EarPods in the box.