No, NASA did not create a 13th zodiac sign: here is the story of Ophiuchus

No, NASA has not moved the astrological calendar in order to eliminate the zodiac signs and, above all, did not create the 13th sign. It is, in fact, a hoax that has re-emerged several times in the last decade. Ophiuchus is one of the 13 main constellations of the zodiac, according to the ancient Babylonians.

About 3,000 years ago, the Babylonians decided not to include it because they followed the 12-month calendar and assigned the other 12 constellations, or zodiac signs, to the different months. “Constellations have different sizes and shapes, therefore the Sun spends different lengths of time with each one: Virgo for 45 days, Scorpio for only 7 days, for example. To make an orderly correspondence with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact that the Sun actually moved through 13 constellations, not 12. So they assigned each of these 12 constellations equal amounts of time.” explained NASA.

Another more obvious point that the agency had to point out in its post is that thereat NASA he does not study astrology. It is, in fact, a pseudoscience, which means that it does not show the typical criteria of scientificity and it is without scientific basis. However, this has not stopped the inhabitants of Earth from turning to the stars to dictate their future in all these centuries.

Who is part of the Ophiuchus sign? Born under this constellation between November 28 and December 17. In short, in essence, NASA hasn’t changed anything… because the 13 zodiac sign has always existed.