No further deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced, 18 new cases confirmed

At least 2,295 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,741 people south of the border and 554 north of it

The Department of Health announced no deaths today.

18 new cases of the disease announced, the largest number of cases in almost a week.

There are 31,274 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 25,527 cases south of the border and 5,747 cases north of it.

The latest intensive care units in the south were 11, with a total of 22 in hospitals. One person affected by the disease was placed in intensive care units in the past day and three with Covid-19 were hospitalized.

8,254 tests have been done for the disease in the past day and 35,252 tests done over the week.