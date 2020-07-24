HealthCorona VirusLatest news
No deaths due to the crown virus to be announced today, north or south

By Brian Adam
No deaths due to Covid-19 were to be announced today, north or south.

20 new cases of the disease were announced in the south and a further 15 cases confirmed by the Northern Department of Health.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the Covid-19 was still being distributed in the community but there was good reason to be positive.

“Let’s keep going,” said Dr Ronan Glynn.

There are two people with the disease in the Northern intensive care units and nine in the hospitals. There were 11 people with Covid-19 in the southern hospitals last night and six of them were in ICU.

At least 2,319 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,763 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date, 31,736 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,845 cases south of the border and 5,891 cases north of the border.

No change was announced today in the number of Covid-19 cases in Galway (492), Donegal (472), Kerry (316) or Waterford (166).
According to the latest figures, there was one new case in Mayo (575) and Meath (824). One case was removed from the record in Cork (1,560).

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), by last Friday, July 17, 850 people had died from Covid-19.

556 deaths had been recorded by the Department of Health by that time.

Deaths in hospitals are largely reported by the Department of Health in the North, but NISRA includes all cases where Covid-19 is cited as the cause of death on a death certificate.

According to the latest figures from NISRA the number of deaths due to the disease fell for the 11th consecutive week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil today that the rate of reproduction of the disease had fallen to between 0.7 and 1.4. The number ‘R’ last week was between 1.2 and 1.8. Donnelly said that the spread of the disease was again due to the efforts of the Irish people to decline.

NPHET experts say there is still uncertainty about the future of Covid-19 in Ireland but the spread of the disease is declining again.

