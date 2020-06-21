Latest news
Updated:

No deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced by the northern and southern health authorities today

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This is the second time in a week that no new deaths of the disease have been announced north or south. 10 new cases confirmed, six south and four north

No deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced by the northern and southern health authorities today

No deaths due to Covid-19 have been announced by the northern or southern health authorities today.

This is the second time in a week that this has happened. This was the case last Monday when there were no deaths to be announced north or south for the first time since 21 March.

Six new cases of the disease were confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon. The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that four new cases of the disease had been discovered.

At least 2,260 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,715 people south of the border and 545 north of it.

30,249 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,379 cases south of the border and 4,870 cases north.

According to the figures from midnight last Friday, no new cases of the disease were confirmed in any of the Gaeltacht counties other than counties Meath and Mayo.

Only one other case was confirmed in those two counties.

More Articles Like This

A knife attack in a Berkshire park has killed three people and injured several others

Latest news Brian Adam -
London: An unidentified man stabbed three people to death and injured several others in a park in the Reading area of ​​Berkshire County. At least...
Read more

A faint green glow has been detected around Mars

Latest news Brian Adam -
Mars, the second most studied planet by humanity after Earth, continues to surprise scientists day after day. Many things can be learned simply by...
Read more

Fortnite delays its third season again but it has a date

Gaming Brian Adam -
The popular online game postponed the live event as part of protests in the US. USA  Epic Games joined a group of video game giants like...
Read more

The virtual tournament, Estrellas PES, reaches its final stretch

Gaming Brian Adam -
This event brought together more than 431 players among influencers, artists and fans of the game. After a month of play and with a total...
Read more

Europe will monitor the impact of the coronavirus from space

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The program will look at sectors such as agriculture, air and land traffic, or pollution. The satellites of the European Space Agency (ESA) will track...
Read more

Goldman takes advantage of the virus to be a tenant with preference

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Goldman Sachs is not called a vampire squid for no reason. His attempts to use a so-called Voluntary Company Agreement (CVA) with Travelodge, a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY