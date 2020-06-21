No deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced by the northern and southern health authorities today

This is the second time in a week that no new deaths of the disease have been announced north or south. 10 new cases confirmed, six south and four north

No deaths due to Covid-19 have been announced by the northern or southern health authorities today.

This is the second time in a week that this has happened. This was the case last Monday when there were no deaths to be announced north or south for the first time since 21 March.

Six new cases of the disease were confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon. The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that four new cases of the disease had been discovered.

At least 2,260 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,715 people south of the border and 545 north of it.

30,249 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,379 cases south of the border and 4,870 cases north.

According to the figures from midnight last Friday, no new cases of the disease were confirmed in any of the Gaeltacht counties other than counties Meath and Mayo.

Only one other case was confirmed in those two counties.