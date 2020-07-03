Ninjala Review: gummy ninja battles on Nintendo Switch

Ninjala was announced two years ago through an energetic trailer, characterized by a style that brought it closer to an extremely loved franchise such as that of Splatoon. Although the visual edge of the title developed by GungHo Online Entertainment is in some ways very similar, and you try to follow in the footsteps giving yourself a lively and jaunty tone, it could not be more distant from the Inkling branded by Nintendo. Now, after the umpteenth postponement and the quick field test of a few months ago that allowed us a first, short contact with Ninjala, we are ready to have our say on this addition to the Switch software. Will GungHo Online Entertainment Ninja be able to offer themselves as a valid summer hit? The large numbers registered in these days seem to suggest an affirmative answer.

Ninja Gommosi

What's Ninjala? As we said, it cannot be compared to Splatoon, despite its bright and cartoon style. It is not even remotely comparable to Fortnite, despite the fact that Ninjala has been called a "battle royale" several times: a communicative short circuit to which the developers themselves have contributed.

So how can we frame Ninjala? The GungHo Online Entertainment title can be called, simply, a free to play online brawler. In this case the concept of "real battle" which should unite it with the work of Epic Games, in addition to being deprived of its original meaning, appears almost as an extreme attempt to hook the title to the tow of the much more famous exponent of the genre.

Battle Royale or not … that's the dilemma

The playful proposal of Ninjala is divided into two very simple ways: one "free for all"(called, as we said, Battle Royale) for eight players, and a team fight 4 against 4.

The games are resolved in frantic deathmatches, in which the players must defeat their opponents to accumulate points which, at the end of the match, will then shape the ranking. The latter, however, initially it will be only partial: in addition to the score accumulated during the game, in fact, the system gives players bonus points based on their performance on the field. Therefore, once these prizes have been applied, the final ranking can remain unchanged or be reversed. This choice, which we would have preferred to have been eliminated at least from the classified matches, as it introduces a random element capable of distorting the balance of the competition. The matches then allow you to earn consumable items, which can be used to customize your weapons, and the canonical experience points that will be used not only to level up, but also to progress in the Battle Pass. Regarding this aspect, the dynamics of progression are reminiscent of those of free to play titles such as the aforementioned Fortnite.

As usual, the season in which the Battle Pass is divided offers players more frequent free rewards (little stuff, every three levels) and Premium (definitely richer). Ninjala is free to play, this is true, and among other things, it is not even necessary to have a subscription to play online, but there are several elements that incentivize users to spend hard cash.

The push towards the financial outlay is favored not only by the presence of the paid Pass (as usual for € 9.99), but also by other factors, such as the presence of a story mode divided into chapters, which obviously must be purchased. In any case, it is worth reiterating that the use of the wallet remains confined to simple aesthetic trappings that do not influence the gaming experience in any way.

He laughed at the white weapon

If on the one hand Ninjala is all in all fun, animated by good intentions, suitable for quick and undemanding matches, on the other it already shows after a short time all the limits of a chaotic and, in some cases, rather unbalanced gameplay.

The matches are resolved in confusing fights, where we just hit a little where it happens, hoping that the camera will not get into a tantrum. The latter, of course, can be modified and set to manual, automatic or assisted by the gyroscope. The problem lies in the fact that the frenzy of action and the frequent, sudden changes of direction lead the view to "go crazy", or to get stuck in unthinkable angles, so as to make the action on the screen illegible and exposing the ninja to sudden attacks and impossible to predict.

The development team wanted to load the gameplay with several potentially interesting but rather disorganized if not even useless elements. During the match, for example, we can accumulate points to load the S bar. The latter is used a bit for everything: launch in one click, activate the Ultimate, inflate a chewing gum to be used as a shield, or to increase the size of the weapon, to detonate it or, again, to imprison opponents for a few seconds.

Another particular mechanic contributes to the chaos that reigns on the screen (accentuated if you play in portable mode), very similar to the Chinese morra, solely dedicated to solving the duels between two fighters. Basically, when two players collide, a sort of "quick time event" with four directional arrows appears in the foreground. Both players at that point must select, in a matter of seconds, which side to direct the attack they want to complete. Based on luck (and the consequent choice of the opponent) it is possible to win the clash, take damage or go towards a stall.

Finally, it is possible to make the ninja look like some objects, so as to camouflage it with the surrounding environment. This feature, however fascinating, appears unfortunately useless, as the small size of the arenas does not allow to conceal the transformation from the sight of the other players. Not to mention that it is counterproductive, for the purposes of scoring, to adopt a passive attitude while everyone gives it for good reason.

Ninja Melee

Despite the matches ending up in frantic brawls with the white weapon, the development team still tried to give them some variety by putting together an imaginative arsenal, which includes Yo-Yo, cobs, sushi axes, augers and so on. These weapons differ from each other not only in aesthetics but also in characteristics such as attack speed, power and special abilities.

In short, Ninjala delights the player with an unexpected range of options that do not feed the value of the experience so much, given that it is precisely the characteristics of some weapons, in some cases, that unbalance the gameplay, offering the ninja that they wield more powerful abilities than others.

Small arenas for little ninjas

Regarding the graphic sector, we briefly mentioned it at the beginning, when we talked about the similarity of Ninjala with Splatoon. On the other hand, the title seems to aim to be pulled by the character of the much more famous Inkling of Nintendo, while not approaching neither the quality nor the charisma of the ink-based shooter.

Beyond the colorful graphic aspect and the game mechanics suitable for an audience of all ages, every other aspect of production leaves something to be desired, above all for what concerns the stylistic care placed in the realization of the maps in which the little ninjas collide. The arenas are few and all very small in size, so as not to allow the planning of large strategies. The clashes, usually, are all concentrated in the center of the arena or near the objects (which allow you to accumulate points to load the S bar), while the playful thickness that we appreciated during the 2018 teaser trailer seems to have disappeared completely.