The Gardaí have arrested nine people as part of an investigation into an organized crime gang in Limerick.

Over 170 Gardaí along with members of the Defense Forces are conducting searches at various locations in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

The Gardaí say they have over 60 search locations, and have taken property and a considerable amount of cash to date.

They say they have also taken title deeds, and have frozen bank accounts.

The criminals are based in the King's Island area of ​​Limerick city but are also associated with other gangs in surrounding counties.

The Gardaí claim that drug dealing and money laundering are their main form of crime.