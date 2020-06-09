Nine others Covid-19 died, nine new cases confirmed

At least 2,228 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,691 people south of the border and 537 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of nine others who had Covid-19 and nine new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

This is the fifth day in which fewer than 30 cases have been announced and the second day in which fewer than ten cases have been announced.

There were also nine cases announced yesterday and the lowest number of cases notified since 11 March.

At least 2,228 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,691 people south of the border and 537 north of it.

One person south of which the Covid-19 was previously caused by death, it is now confirmed that this was not the case.

30,020 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,215 cases south of the border and 4,805 cases in the north.

For the third day in a row, the Northern Department of Health had no new deaths due to the disease.

The Northern Department of Health announces no deaths due to Covid-19 for the third day in a row

Three new cases of the disease confirmed in the north.

367,780 tests for the disease have been carried out south of the start of the pandemic. 19,364 tests were carried out in the past week and 185 people, or 1% of those tested, were found to have the disease

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 25,206 cases confirmed by midnight on Sunday, 7 June: