Nine others Covid-19 died, 59 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
At least 2,173 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,651 people south of the border and 522 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of nine others with Covid-19 and that 59 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

At least 2,173 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,651 people south of the border and 522 north of it.

Three people from the south who had previously been given the Covid-19 to die, have now confirmed that this was not the case

The Northern Department of Health announced earlier today that one other person affected by the disease had died and 13 new cases had been discovered.

There have been 29,638 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 24,929 cases south of the border and 4,709 cases in the north.

The state's intensive care units today were 42, another reduction.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,870 cases confirmed by midnight on Thursday, 28 May:

  • 43% of cases were male and 57% female
  • The median age of patients was 48 years
  • 3,279 people were hospitalized, 13%
  • Of these, 408 were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit
  • Health workers accounted for 7,955 cases
  • Dublin had the highest number of cases with 12,031 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,472 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,416 cases, or 6%
  • There were 476 cases in County Galway (1.9%), 308 cases in County Kerry (1.2%), 477 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 152 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 795 cases County Meath (3.2%) and 571 cases (2.3%) were confirmed in Mayo
  • Dissemination in the community accounted for 39% of cases, close contact with another patient, 58% and travel abroad 2%.

There has been no increase in the number of confirmed cases in any Gaeltacht county of Meath and Mayo. Two new cases confirmed in those two counties.

According to the latest statistic at Johns Hopkins University, Covid-19 has killed nearly 366,000 people since the start of the pandemic and nearly six million confirmed cases of the disease in the world. 1.75 million of those cases involve the United States of America, the worst affected country.

