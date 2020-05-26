Nine more hit by Covid-19 dead, 37 new cases confirmed

At least 2,129 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 people south of the border and 514 north of it

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that nine others affected by Covid-19 have died and 37 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

For the first time since 18 March, the Department of Health in the North has not announced any new deaths due to the Covid-19.

28 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North.

There are 29,372 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 24,735 case south of the border and 4,637 cases north.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 1,011 of the 1,615 people who died from the disease so far in the south, or 62.4%, had a care home associated with them. 884 of these cases, or 54.7%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

The latest figures followed The Dáil had a disagreement this afternoon over allegations that the Government had left the Nursing Homes on the dry beach at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tadhg Daly, chief executive of the Irish Nursing Homes Association, has strongly criticized the Government's handling of the nursing home case at the start of the outbreak, but some TDs said he was trying to blame others.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan defended the NPHET approach to nursing homes at the start of the pandemic but conceded that the health authorities had "lessons to learn".

He said people should not want to blame others for the care centers situation and that "talking about blame should be avoided and not pointing the finger at people".

He said the country needed to "pull together" to fight a virus that spreads "very easily". Dr Holohan said many organizations were involved in the campaign against the crown virus and all had "things to learn".

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,629 cases confirmed by midnight on Sunday:

43% of cases were male and 57% female

The median age of patients was 48 years

3,233 people were hospitalized, 13%

Of these, 395 were admitted to an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit

Health workers accounted for 7,852 cases, or 32%

Dublin had the highest number of cases, 11,894 cases, or 48%, Cork was second with 1,440 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,395 case, or 6%

There were 461 cases in County Galway (1.9%), 308 cases in County Kerry (1.3%), 478 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 151 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 568 Mayo (2.3%) and 797 cases in County Meath (3.2%)

Dissemination in the community accounted for 59% of cases, close contact with another patient 38% and travel abroad accounted for 3%.

According to the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kerry has not increased eight days in a row.

For the fifth day in a row, no increase was announced in the number of cases in Donegal.

The same number of cases announced today in Galway as announced yesterday.