Latest news
Updated:

Nine more hit by Covid-19 dead, 37 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At least 2,129 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 people south of the border and 514 north of it

Nine more hit by Covid-19 dead, 37 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that nine others affected by Covid-19 have died and 37 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

For the first time since 18 March, the Department of Health in the North has not announced any new deaths due to the Covid-19.

28 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the North.

2,129 at least one person has died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 one south of the border and 514 north of it.

There are 29,372 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 24,735 case south of the border and 4,637 cases north.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 1,011 of the 1,615 people who died from the disease so far in the south, or 62.4%, had a care home associated with them. 884 of these cases, or 54.7%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

The latest figures followed The Dáil had a disagreement this afternoon over allegations that the Government had left the Nursing Homes on the dry beach at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tadhg Daly, chief executive of the Irish Nursing Homes Association, has strongly criticized the Government's handling of the nursing home case at the start of the outbreak, but some TDs said he was trying to blame others.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan defended the NPHET approach to nursing homes at the start of the pandemic but conceded that the health authorities had "lessons to learn".

He said people should not want to blame others for the care centers situation and that "talking about blame should be avoided and not pointing the finger at people".

He said the country needed to "pull together" to fight a virus that spreads "very easily". Dr Holohan said many organizations were involved in the campaign against the crown virus and all had "things to learn".

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,629 cases confirmed by midnight on Sunday:

  • 43% of cases were male and 57% female
  • The median age of patients was 48 years
  • 3,233 people were hospitalized, 13%
  • Of these, 395 were admitted to an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit
  • Health workers accounted for 7,852 cases, or 32%
  • Dublin had the highest number of cases, 11,894 cases, or 48%, Cork was second with 1,440 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,395 case, or 6%
  • There were 461 cases in County Galway (1.9%), 308 cases in County Kerry (1.3%), 478 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 151 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 568 Mayo (2.3%) and 797 cases in County Meath (3.2%)
  • Dissemination in the community accounted for 59% of cases, close contact with another patient 38% and travel abroad accounted for 3%.

According to the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kerry has not increased eight days in a row.

For the fifth day in a row, no increase was announced in the number of cases in Donegal.

The same number of cases announced today in Galway as announced yesterday.

More Articles Like This

Costa Ricans will have a greater benefit to generate electricity with solar energy thanks to the new regulation

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The “Distributed Generation of Minae Regulations” will further stimulate the energy sector, which translates into benefits for the Costa Rican consumer and an effective...
Read more

Another 9 after death in the State with Covid 19, 37 additional cases in the Republic

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that nine others have died of Covid 19 in the State and 37 others have the virus. A total of...
Read more

COVID-19 crisis will increase airline debt 20%, says IATA

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The figure will reach US $ 550,000 million at the end of the year, according to the organization's calculations. By Expansion The crisis caused by the...
Read more

Irish Fisheries quota at risk in Brexit talks

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam - 0
The success of the UK's ambitions in the Brexit Fisheries talks has the potential to reduce Ireland's fishing quota significantly. It is reported that...
Read more

Honduras: 25% advance economic reopening amid pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In the last two weeks they were incorporated by La Tribuna As of this date and in the context of the pandemic, 25% of the...
Read more

No new deaths from Covid 19 in the North for the first time since March 18th

Community Brian Adam - 0
No one in the North has died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is the first day that no one has died north...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Nine more hit by Covid-19 dead, 37 new cases confirmed

At least 2,129 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 people south of the border and 514...
Read more
Corona Virus

Costa Ricans will have a greater benefit to generate electricity with solar energy thanks to the new regulation

Brian Adam - 0
The “Distributed Generation of Minae Regulations” will further stimulate the energy sector, which translates into benefits for the Costa Rican consumer and an effective...
Read more
Apps

Having Disney + as an application in the Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
If you are a Disney + user and want to enjoy the _streaming video platform of the company that created Mickey Mouse from your PC, you...
Read more
Latest news

Another 9 after death in the State with Covid 19, 37 additional cases in the Republic

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that nine others have died of Covid 19 in the State and 37 others have the virus. A total of...
Read more
Electronics

Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Even today, as usual, it is time for unmissable offers Trony has made a very interesting one for a soundbar developed by Samsung ...
Read more
Corona Virus

COVID-19 crisis will increase airline debt 20%, says IATA

Brian Adam - 0
The figure will reach US $ 550,000 million at the end of the year, according to the organization's calculations. By Expansion The crisis caused by the...
Read more
Humans of Tallaght

Irish Fisheries quota at risk in Brexit talks

Brian Adam - 0
The success of the UK's ambitions in the Brexit Fisheries talks has the potential to reduce Ireland's fishing quota significantly. It is reported that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY