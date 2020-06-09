Nine others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are nine new cases, announced by the health authorities this evening.

This means that 1,691 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak and 25,219 people are infected.

It was confirmed this afternoon that no one was recorded to have died of Covid-19 in the North for the third day in a row. However, it was said that there are three new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 north has 537 casualties and 4,805 people are infected.