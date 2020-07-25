Nine curiosities about Venus, the infernal planet of our Solar System

Our Solar System is truly unique: inside there are very different planets and all with an exclusive history. On these pages, we have already told you about Jupiter, the king of our galactic neighbourhood, and Saturn, the true “Lord of the Rings”.

Today we will tell you about a very different place, almost mysterious, which has always attracted the eyes of scientists because of its “mysteries” and peculiarities that make it truly a rare case: Venus, the “evil brother” of the Earth.

1- Venus has many volcanoes

Surely Venus would be perfect for some supervillains’ lair … or to recreate the battle on Mustafar by Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. In fact, about the infernal world about 1500 medium-large volcanoes have been identified on the surface, but there may be up to a million smaller volcanoes, too small to be seen.

Many of them are dormant and only a few would be active. This is enough, however, to give Venus the title of “Planet of the solar system with the most volcanoes“.

2- Of all the planets in the solar system, Venus is the closest to Earth

In our galaxy, there are worlds much more similar to Earth, but as far as our Solar System is concerned, Venus is – almost certainly – the one that comes closest to us. That’s why he is considered by many to be the “bad twin”. Venus has a mass which is approximately 80% of the earth’s mass and a diameter of 95%. At one time, however, it was much more like the place we live in today than you can imagine: exactly 3 billion years ago.

On today’s infernal world there were seas, oceans, rivers and lakes, with a surface temperature of between 20 and 50 degrees centigrade. For billions of years, in fact, Venus may have had a stable climate, with possible life forms.

3- It is the hottest planet in the Solar System

Many will think that the hottest planet in the Solar System is the one closest to the Sun or Mercury, but it is not so. Venus, in fact, has an extreme greenhouse effect which leads it to be even warmer than Mercury (350 ° C). The surface of Earth’s evil twin reaches up to 460 ° C, enough to melt the lead.

4- The pressure on the surface is 90 times higher than that reached one kilometre below the level of the Earth’s oceans

To give a small example, consider that, at sea level on Earth, the air arrives on our bodies with the pressure of 1 bar. On Venus, this value increases about 92 times. To experience similar pressure on our planet, you should dive about 900 meters deep into the ocean. This also makes it difficult for robotic probes to explore the planet.

5- Venus is the brightest of the planets in the sky

Venus is the second planet starting from the Sun, and it is very close. With a telescope, it is possible to see its passage through various phases, just like the Moon. The planet is so bright because it is covered in clouds that reflect much of the sunlight. Yellowish clouds are made up of sulfur and sulfuric acid.

6- Venus winds can reach 724 km / h

The winds on Venus are so strong that they can even affect its rotation. At the top of the cloud layers on the planet, the wind speed reaches 355 kilometres per hour (about 100 meters per second). Going down through the cloud levels, however, the wind speed increases. In the intermediate layer, winds can reach speeds in excess of 700 kilometres per hour. Faster than the most powerful tornado ever recorded on Earth.

7- It has no natural satellites

Earth has the moon, Mars has two moons and even the dwarf planet Pluto has three satellites. How many satellites does Venus have? Nobody. It is possible that Venus had a catastrophic impact in its ancient history, just like the impact that created the Earth’s moon.

While our Moon was formed at a stable point, the one around Venus may have formed at an unstable distance, resulting in a crash on the planet. Unfortunately, every evidence of this colossal collision was covered by volcanic flows. So maybe we will never know the truth.

8- The world impossible to colonize

Considering its extremely hostile conditions, a colony on the surface of Venus is beyond the reach of our current technologies. However, there is an atmospheric layer located 50 kilometers high where pressure and temperature are similar to terrestrial ones.

One proposal provides for the construction of floating cities and aerostatic habitats that should take advantage of the fact that the air is breathable, consisting of oxygen and nitrogen, lighter than the gases of the Venusian atmosphere and capable of producing an upward thrust, keeping in suspension an inhabited dome. However, there are no studies on this area, as regards those heights the amount of sulfuric acid present is particularly harmful.

9- Venus turns clockwise with respect to its axis

Venus rotates clockwise, compared to all the other planets in the Solar System (apart from Uranus) that rotate counterclockwise. Because? Scientists can’t say for sure.

The planet may have formed differently than the others, or its axis has “reversed” probably as a result of a cosmic impact. Furthermore, on Venus, a day lasts about 243 Earth days, while a year lasts about 225 Earth days.