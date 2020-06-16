Nikola, the promise of the motor that is already worth more than 22,900 million

Nikola is presented as one of the most promising companies in the automotive sector. The American startup, founded by Trevor Milton five years ago, aspires to be one of the world’s largest manufacturers of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

The company, which many call the new Tesla, debuted on the Stock Exchange on June 4 and on its first day of trading reached a value of 26,000 million dollars (22,900 million euros), beating Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Before its debut, it was valued at $ 3.3 billion (2,905 million euros).

All this without having delivered a single truck and without generating income this year, although it already has more than 14,000 orders worth 10,000 million dollars (8,805 million euros). The firm does not expect to bill its first 1,000 million dollars (881 million euros) until 2023, compared to 115,000 million dollars (101,000 million euros) that the oval brand plans to enter that same year.

Nikola does not yet have a factory and plans to build a 112,000-square-meter factory south of Phoenix, Arizona, USA, with the goal of starting truck manufacturing in 2021. It expects to reach a total production of approximately 30,000 fuel cell trucks in 2027 and 15,000 electric vehicles a year later.

“Nikola Motors seems to be following in Tesla’s wake. It was not very original with the name, but it makes all the sense in the world and it seems that its fundamental evolution will be very similar. That is to say, a strong investment in capital, coming quarters in losses but with a promise of very ambitious development and production, ”he points out to Five days Darío García, an analyst at XTB.

According to Bloomberg, the company has lost $ 188.5 million (166 million euros) until the end of last year and had liquidity of $ 86 million (75.7 million euros). Before leaving Nasdaq, he raised 500 million dollars (440.5 million euros) in financing.

García believes that the current interest in Nikola is apparently speculative. “Since we have Tesla as a mirror in which to see it reflected, it seems very interesting since ‘only’ it is trading at $ 70 (61.6 euros) and is trading with great volatility,” he adds.

In addition, he believes that it is “very likely” that the company will resort to capital increases (as Elon Musk did with Tesla) in order to finance its projects and continue paying for capital investments until the first vehicle in the assembly line comes out.

The CNH Industrial group, parent of Iveco, led the financing round with 250 million dollars (220 million euros), of which 100 million were in cash and the remaining 150 in the form of services such as product development, engineering of manufacturing and other technical assistance. It now owns 7.11% of the capital of Nikola Motors (resulting from the merger between Nikola and VectoIQ) and, following the capital injection, Iveco and FPT Industrial, CNH Industrial’s commercial vehicle and engine brands, and the startup created a joint venture to develop and distribute electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks for the European market.

Pieces made in Spain

From this union, the electric Nikola TRE will be born, which is based on the Iveco S-Way platform and incorporates the technology, controls and infotainment of the North American firm. This model will be manufactured at the Iveco plant in Ulm, (Germany), which in the first stage will receive 40 million euros to update its facilities.

Production is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021, with deliveries to customers beginning that same year. In addition, the German centre will receive supplies from Iveco’s Spanish factories in Valladolid and Madrid.

For its part, the fuel cell versions of the Nikola TRE, built on the same platform, will be tested under the EU-funded H2Haul project during 2021, although they will not hit the market until 2023. In addition, the company will open orders for the Badger on June 29, Milton announced on Twitter, the preferred platform for Tesla owner Elon Musk. It is an electric pickup with 900 horsepower and nearly 1,000 miles of range, which will directly rival the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford-150. It is still unknown what the price will be, but it is estimated to be between $ 60,000 and $ 90,000 (52,800 and 79,200 euros).

According to the Spanish Hydrogen Association (AeH2), in 2030 it is expected that there will be 140,000 fuel cell vehicles circulating in Europe. Trevor Milton owns a fortune of 9.800 million dollars (8.610 million euros), according to Bloomberg.