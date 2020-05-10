Newspapers and magazines on Telegram: the Prosecutor's Office closes 163 channels

The Bari Public Prosecutor's counter-offensive against Telegram channels that illegally publish magazines and newspapers continues. The Italy Publishers Federation has announced that in the last few days the raids against the channels that distributed copyrighted content have continued.

Altogether 163 channels have been blocked for copyright infringement. To make known the same FIEG: "associated companies are informed that, following the reports made by Fieg to the Guardia di Finanza of Bari, as part of the collaboration launched to combat digital piracy on Telegram, 163 channels have now been blocked for violation of copyright, including those that had changed their names and that have been the subject of renewed reporting by the Federation"reads in the bulletin, in which the Federation emphasizes having The illegal distribution of material has also been reported to Apple and Google protected through Telegram channels.

The two giants have been asked to intervene promptly against the platform with "specific restrictive measures to be applied within the respective App Stores", which host Telegram.

Finally, FIEG notes that the monitoring and closure of the channels will continue in the coming days, in order to "allow the judicial police bodies to intervene on Telegram and block the circulation of the publications published on the following day".

FIEG initiated this war with a request to AGCOM