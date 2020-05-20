New Zealand proposes a four-day workday to promote domestic tourism

Measure would seek to boost the economy.

By WEF

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested that workers consider a four-day work week and other more flexible work options to allow for reconciliation of families and to encourage domestic tourism in the country.

In a video posted on Facebook and collected by The Guardian, Arden says he has collected all citizen suggestions, from a shorter week to more holidays with the aim of stimulating the economy. "I have listened to many people and ultimately it must be something that employees and employers have to debate," says the prime minister. "COVID has taught us many things, including job flexibility and teleworking."

This system would be inspired by the German Kurzarbeit. A model that allows maintaining and making employment compatible with having more free time or investing it in improving their work skills.

Jacinda Ardern has appealed to employers to take this possibility into account when it is applicable in their company because it "would help tourism" in the country. The message, recorded in Rotorua, one of the most tourist spots in New Zealand, has been a relief for the sector, which has been suffering a decline in income for weeks due to the lack of foreign tourists and the cuts in its economy that New Zealanders themselves are doing for layoffs.

Although this informal announcement by the Prime Minister comes after the coronavirus crisis, some local companies have already implemented this system for several years. This is the case of Andrew Barnes, an entrepreneur who, since 2018, has allowed his 200 workers a four-day workday and who, according to Barnes, has improved productivity and benefited the mental and physical health of his employees. He also says that it has had a positive impact on all their families, their closest environment and even on climate change.

“We need to maintain all the benefits of teleworking, including cleaner air and a lack of traffic jams, lost productivity from commuting. In addition, it helps companies stay afloat, "says Andrew Barnes to the British newspaper. We have to be bold with our model. This is an opportunity for a massive restart. "

Since the pandemic began, thousands of people have lost their jobs in the country and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the economy will contract 8% and unemployment figures will increase between 15% and 30%.