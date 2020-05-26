MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
New Xiaomi Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro 5G: 5G options for three medium ranges with MIUI 11

By Brian Adam
0
0

New Xiaomi Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro 5G: perforated screens and 5G options for three medium ranges with MIUI 11

Xiaomi had summoned us through their social networks for a presentation today in China. New models arrived at the catalog of its second brand, Redmi, and true to its promise we have attended its presentation. The Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G from Xiaomi They have come true, and it may not take long to see them circulating in international markets.

Based on previous leaks, we knew that all three models would arrive although everything about them was not yet known. We now know that the Redmi 10X 4G bears little resemblance to the Redmi 10X 5G, which changes processor, battery, and display technology. And we also know that 5G models are quite similar to each other, although Xiaomi has favored the cameras of the Pro model, in addition to providing an extra speed to the load. Let’s see what each of them brings us.


Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G datasheet

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G

screen6.53-inch IPS LCD
Ratio 19.5: 9
FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080
Brightness 450 nits
Contrast 1,500: 1
Gorilla Glass 5		6.53-inch AMOLED
20: 9 ratio
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Brightness 800 nits
Contrast 4,300,000: 1
HDR10 +		6.53-inch AMOLED
20: 9 ratio
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Brightness 800 nits
Contrast 4,300,000: 1
HDR10 +
ProcessorHelium G85 at 2GHz
GPU ARM G52 MCD2 at 2GHz		Dimensity 820 at 2.6GHzDimensity 820 at 2.6GHz
Versions4GB / 128GB
6GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 512GB		6GB / 64GB
6GB / 128GB
8GB / 128GB
8GB / 256GB		8GB / 128GB
8GB / 256GB
Rear camera48 megapixel f / 1.79
8 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle
2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro
2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh
FullHD / 30fps video – HD / 120fps		48 megapixels
8 megapixel ultra wide angle
2 megapixel bokeh
4K / 30fps video – FullHD / 60fps		48 megapixels
8 megapixel ultra wide angle
5 megapixel macro
5 megapixel 3X zoom
4K / 30fps video – FullHD / 60fps
Frontal camera13 megapixel f / 2.25
FulllHD / 30fps video		16 megapixels
FullHD / 30fps video		20 megapixels
FullHD / 30fps video
softwareAndroid 10
MIUI 11		Android 10
MIUI 11		Android 10
MIUI 11
Dimensions and weight162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm
199 grams		164.16 x 75.75 x 8.99 mm
208 grams		164.16 x 75.75 x 8.99 mm
208 grams
Drums5,020 mAh
18W fast charge
9W reverse charge		4,520 mAh
22.5W fast charge		4,520 mAh
33W fast charge
Connectivity4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
FM Radio
Headphone jack
USB Type-C		5G SA / NSA
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Gps
Headphone jack
USB Type-C		5G SA / NSA
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Gps
Headphone jack
NFC
USB Type-C
OthersRear fingerprint readerOn-screen fingerprint readerOn-screen fingerprint reader
Prices4 / 128GB: 999 yuan or 128 euros
6 / 128GB: 1,199 yuan or 153 euros		6 / 64GB: 1,599 yuan or 205 euros
6 / 128GB: 1,799 yuan or 231 euros
8 / 128GB: 2,099 yuan or 269 euros
8 / 256GB: 2,399 yuan or 307 euros		8 / 128GB: 2,299 yuan or 294 euros
8 / 256GB: 2,599 yuan or 332 euros

This is the Redmi 10X 4G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G

We started the ladder presented by Xiaomi today by the first step, and in it we find the Redmi 10X 4G that awaits us wearing a panel 6.53-inch IPS LCD perforated. The panel has a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which leaves us 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, in addition to offering 450 nits brightness and 1,500: 1 contrast. This screen comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5 glass against bumps and scratches.

For the processor, Redmi chooses the MediaTek Helium G85, built in 12 nanometers and running at 2GHz. This brain is supported by an ARM G52 MCD2 graphic at 2GHz and has two RAM options and a single internal memory option: 4GB / 128GB and 6GB / 128GB. Of course, we can expand the set thanks to a microSD tray that supports cards up to 512GB.

As for the cameras, we have a quad team located at the back with a configuration that begins to seem like a standard. 48 megapixels for the main sensor, 8 megapixels for the secondary with super wide angle lens, 2 megapixels for the sensor with macro lens and others 2 megapixels for a sensor responsible for depth readings. This team of cameras records FullHD video at 30fps and can reach 120fps in HD quality. On the front, 13 megapixels for selfies with FullHD video at 30fps.

We finish commenting that we have rear fingerprint reader, that the Redmi 10X 4G arrives with Android 10 running under MIUI 11 (with a promise of updating to MIUI 12 in a few months) and that it offers the following connectivity equipment: 4G, Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone minijack and port USB Type C. The battery is 5,020 mAh and supports 18W fast charge, but also 9W reverse charge.

This is the Redmi 10X 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Above the Redmi 10X 4G we find a similar model in some aspects but that, among other things, comes with 5G connectivity. This is achieved by placing the MediaTek’s Dimensional 820 as a brain, supported by two RAM options and three internal storage that leave four versions for sale. We have 6GB / 64GB, 6GB / 128GB, 8GB / 128GB, and 8GB / 256GB.

The screen changes because now we have AMOLED instead of LCD for a perforated 6.53 inch panel with 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution. That is, 2,400 x 1,080 pixels that also offer a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a contrast of 4,300,000: 1. The screen is also compatible with HDR10 and HDR10 + content and has the fingerprint reader located under it.

Similar in some ways to the Redmi 10X, the 5G model brings us more loading speed and AMOLED screen

We got to the cameras and here we run into a lower configuration, with three cameras instead of four. So we have 48 megapixels commanding, 8 megapixels next to a super wide angle lens and 2 megapixels for depth readings, without macro camera. On the front, 16 megapixels for selfies.

The phone lands with Android 10 under MIUI 11 and the promise of an upcoming MIUI 12 guaranteed. The battery lowers a little to 4,520 mAh but we win on fast charge, because we reached 22.5W although losing the reverse charge. In connectivity, the aforementioned 5G (SA and NSA) as well as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, headphone jack and USB Type-C port for file transfer and upload.

This is the Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G The Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G

As we will see next, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G and the Redmi 10X 5G differ in a few aspects although some are quite interesting, such as a rear camera equipment that gains zoom to lose depth reading, and that grows in resolution. But let’s start with its screen, identical to that of the Redmi 10X 5G. A 6.53-inch AMOLED at 2,400 x 1,080 and support for HDR10 +. And under it, the fingerprint reader.

The “Pro” model accelerates charging, offers NFC and gives us optical zoom for the rear camera

The processor also repeats, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 which offers 5G SA and NSA, but the memories vary. Here we only have 8GB together with 128GB or 256GB, to choose from. The battery is also the same, 4,520 mAh, although fast charging this time goes up to 33W. In connectivity, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, headphone jack and USB type C. Although eye, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G offers us NFC chip for mobile payments, another extra on the “no Pro” model.

We got to the cameras and found new changes. The main chamber of 48 megapixels and the ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels They repeat, but the macro camera returns and reaches the 5 megapixels and the camera for depth readings becomes a 3x optical zoom, with 5 hybrid magnifications and 30 digital magnifications. And on the front, 20 megapixels for selfies. The camera re-records 4K video on the back and FullHD on the front.

Versions and prices of the Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X 5G Pro

  • Redmi 10X 4G with 4GB / 128GB: 999 yuan or 128 euros
  • Redmi 10X 4G with 6GB / 128GB: 1,199 yuan or 153 euros
  • Redmi 10X 5G with 6GB / 64GB: 1,599 yuan or 205 euros
  • Redmi 10X 5G with 6GB / 128GB: 1,799 yuan or 231 euros
  • Redmi 10X 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 2,099 yuan or 269 euros
  • Redmi 10X 5G with 8GB / 256GB: 2,399 yuan or 307 euros
  • Redmi 10X Pro 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 2,299 yuan or 294 euros
  • Redmi 10X Pro 5G with 8GB / 256GB: 2,599 yuan or 332 euros

