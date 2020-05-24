New world record for internet speed: 44.2 Tbps reached Australia

A group of Australian researchers registered the new world record in download for a fiber optic internet connection: 44.2 Terabit per second which, as observed by The Independent, is such as to allow the download of 1000 high definition movies in just one second.

The feat was achieved by a team from the University of Monash, Swinburne and RMIT, all of whom have used an optical chip containing hundreds of infrared lasers to transfer data through the already existing communication infrastructure.

Going into detail, we read that the researchers used a "micritoneal soliton" which alone replaces the 80 infrared lasers normally used. This means that the basic technology is perfectly compatible with the fiber optic network currently on the market.

To make the company even more exceptional is the fact that the test was not carried out exclusively in the laboratory, but also in real conditions, and in research published in the journal Nature Communications the team notes that scholars have been able to "perform data transfer on 75 kilometers of standard optical fiber using a single light source".

The final goal of the experiment is "demonstrate the capacity of the optical fibers that are already available"However, the report notes that such a speed will be particularly useful for cloud operations, data centers and the internet of things market.