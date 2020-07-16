Tech NewsCommunication
New WiFi laser system for underwater communications

By Brian Adam
underwater wifi

WiFi technology is present in almost all aspects of our lives when it comes to an Internet connection. Be it the mobile, television, laptop, tablet, game console, smart speakers … all devices benefit from its existence. However, this is not the case in all parts of the planet. There are some means, such as underwater, where traditional WiFi technology does not work and alternatives should be sought. The last one that offers a lot of potentials is a new WiFi laser system for underwater communications. We give you all the details after the jump.

Although WiFi has continued to improve this part for a while with more speed, more coverage, more reliability and special technologies to offer the best performance, nothing has been done for its operation in special media. For this reason, a group of researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has developed a bidirectional wireless underwater connection system.

Underwater laser for Internet

We all take for granted the possibility of having WiFi at home, in the office, in the cafeteria and even in public spaces. However, this is not something that we can apply to underwater facilities, such as underwater data centres. With this new technology developed by KAUST they can maintain a wireless connection with infrastructures located on the mainland.

Actually, the project approach is quite simple. To do this, they have used a Raspberry Pi It acts as a modem and everything has been done following current 802.11 wireless standards. In this way, everything is compatible with what we currently have in the rest of the wireless systems.

The Raspberry Pi is in charge of converting wireless signals into signals that can be sent through a laser. The signal is sent to a buoy located on the surface of the sea where the conversion takes place and is transmitted through green or blue lasers. These are received by an optical receiver located underwater. The speed is about 2.11 Mbps about 20 meters deep.

The developers of the system managed to make a Skype call and even send and receive files, although they also ended up “burning” the Raspberry Pi that could not support so much work. This is something that could be solved with the use of a true optical modem instead of a cheap board.

