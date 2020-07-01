New success for SpaceX: Falcon 9 launched with GPS III satellite for the Space Force

The launch of SpaceX yesterday evening, which affected the Falcon 9 with the GPS III satellite on board. After being postponed a few days earlier, Elon Musk’s company managed to complete the first mission for the American Space Force.

In a series of tweets and Instagram photos containing the videos and photos of the rocket, we see the deployment of the satellite, which will join the three already in orbit, which will be used for both civil and commercial purposes.

The GPS III SV03 is part of the block of satellites known as GPS III, and is designed and built by Lockheed Martin, who promised “three times better precision and up to eight times better anti-jamming capability” compared to older generation ones. Furthermore, satellites are also able to communicate with the Galileo constellation in Europe and other similar systems, all for the benefit of users who, in this way, when using GPS can obtain more precise information. Lockheed also points out that these spacecraft are expected to last even longer.

Shortly after launch, the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has landed on the drone ship of the company located in the Atlantic Ocean.