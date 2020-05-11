We have already spoken to you on our pages of the Tunguska event, which occurred on June 30, 1908, when an explosion flattened a 2,150 square kilometer forest, cutting down about 80 million trees.

The culprit of the explosion appears to have been a meteor exploded at an altitude of 10 to 15 kilometers with a power of up to 30 megatons. It is often referred to as “the largest impact event in recorded history”, although no impact crater was found. Subsequent research, however, revealed rock fragments that could be of meteoric origin.

However, according to a new study, the effects of Tunguska may have been produced a large iron asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere, touching the planet at a relatively low altitude, before returning to space. “We studied the passage conditions of asteroids with diameters of 200, 100 and 50 meters, made up of three types of materials: iron, stone and water ice, through the Earth’s atmosphere with a minimum trajectory altitude between 10 and 15 kilometers“the researchers led by astronomer Daniil Khrennikov of the Siberian Federal University wrote in their document.

According to the team’s calculations, the most likely culprit is a large iron meteorite between 100 and 200 meters which flew 3,000 kilometers through the atmosphere. This model would explain several characteristics of the Tunguska event, such as the lack of an impact crater, for example, since the meteor would pass by the epicenter of the explosion without falling.

However, there are still aspects of the matter that have yet to be outlined.