New "strange" species have been discovered in the marine abysses

By Brian Adam
New 'strange' species have been discovered in the marine abysses

The ocean depths are truly incredible. Scientists have discovered four new species and two new genera that inhabit them abyssal areas bordering the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. More precisely, the discovery took place in the fracture zone of Clipperton, a fault that develops 7240 kilometres long.

In a new study, researchers report identifying a new number of deep-sea creatures unknown to science, living in depths greater than 5 kilometres below the surface of the ocean. They are called xenophitiofi, a “clade” (a group consisting of a single common ancestor and all the descendants of that ancestor) of single-cell giant protozoa belonging to the class of foraminifera.

These four new species and two new genera have increased the number of xanthophores described in the Clipperton fracture zone to 17 (22% of the global total for this group), with many more known but still not described,” says marine ecologist Andrew Gooday from the National Oceanography Center in the UK.” This part of the Pacific Ocean is clearly a focal point of the diversity of xenophytes.

These xenofiofori have shells called “tests”, made up of tiny particles glued together. One of the new discoveries is part of a new genus called Abyssinia. The researchers also found out what they suggest could be a new “mudball” shaped xenophobe but unfortunately its composition – similar to a mud ball – disintegrated before a detailed examination could confirm its identity.

We need to learn a lot more about the ecology of these strange protozoa if we want to fully understand how seabed mining can impact these seabed communities,” says Oceanographer Craig Smith of the University of Hawai’i Mānoa finally.

