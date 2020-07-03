New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin, Starzplay and Sky in July 2020

Although we have already told you everything that Netflix, HBO and Prime Video have for the month of July, There are still many other platforms that are also committed to releasing some important content. In the case of Disney +, for example, there are no great novelties although the series that are still premiere will continue to debut a new chapter every Friday.
If we look at those premieres, there are two highlights: one that comes from theatres and that unfortunately could not complete its tour due to the coronavirus, which barely left it (at least in Spain) a week on the billboard until confinement arrived. Is about “Onward “, who arrives on the platform tomorrow with” Hamilton “, which is the second great novelty, one of the most important musical phenomena of recent years, with a libretto by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who doubled this month with the arrival of “The Return of Mary Poppins” on the platform.
If we look at the shore of Sky, we will find “Anon”, a film by “Gattaca” director Andrew Niccol, which takes us to a society worthy of some Philip K. Dick story where the authorities record the memories of their citizens. An interesting bet that stars Clive Owen. StarzPlay, for its part, includes in its catalog the miniseries “P-Valley” (from “Pussy Valley”) that tells the (intersecting) stories of women and clients who meet daily in a strip club in the southern US .UU.
Filmin brings us in July one of those premieres that, like “Onward”, the coronavirus cut its extraordinary progression at the box office. Is about “The Invisible Man”, a review of the classic by H.G. Wells adapted to a horror story where an alleged suicide begins the nightmare of a protagonist who will have to face the unknown. Enjoy it because it is one of the best adaptations of this classic.
Then we leave you with all the premieres scheduled by platform:
Disney +
3rd of July
- Hamilton
- Onward
July 10th
- Ralph breaks the Internet
July 24
- The return of Mary Poppins
Sky
1st of July
- Angie Tribeca (all seasons)
- The jungle: a good day to die
- Cardinal (T2 and 3)
July 2nd
- Supercars
July 4th
- Skinwalker: the cursed ranch
July 6th
- With love, Antosha
- Revenge ‘Complete Series
July 13
- Green room
July 18
- Anon
July 24
- Cardinal (T4)
Filmin
1st of July
- Sony Pictures Catalog
- Hacker
- The Polaroid Story
July 2nd
- Trapped in the depths
3rd of July
- A good woman (hard to find)
- The true story of the Kelly Gang
July 4th
- Gintama
July 8
- Ana and the Apocalypse
- Anunnaki. The fallen of the sky
July 9th
- After Midnight ‘
- The Beach House
- Lowlife
- Peripheral
July 10th
- The invisible man
July 29
- Vivarium
Starzplay
12th of July
- P-Valley
July 16th
- Normal People