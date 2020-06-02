New series and movies coming to Disney + in June 2020

Disney + brings back some interesting news this June, after a truly spectacular month of May in which we saw the landing of Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker, or Onward, a film that was in theatres opening a couple of days before the proclamation of the state of alarm in Spain. So, although we cannot expect an avalanche of the same level, we do have interesting things.

The first will be the premiere on the platform of Frozen 2, the continuation of the highest-grossing animated film in history, which hit theatres last November and managed to overcome it in a very short time, going from just over 1,200 million dollars worldwide to almost 1,500 in this series. Which is not bad at all. The fact is that Disney + will become the home of Elsa, Ana, Olaf … so their fans will have on the platform all the content that Americans have released today from all of them. Including short films.

Surely above Frozen II, this month’s premiere is Artemis Fowl, a film based on the books of Eoin Colfer and commanded by Kenneth Branagh himself, and who promised to become a successful new franchise with a movie premiere. Unfortunately, some issues during production and some delays (in addition to the coronavirus crisis) have forced Disney to relegate it exclusively to its platform. This film tells the story of a young man who belongs to an extensive lineage of intellectual thieves, and who stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell or Judi Dench, among others.

In addition to the previous two heavyweights, remember that Disney + will continue to release weekly chapters (every Friday) of some of its series added to the catalogue last May, such as the one in Disney Gallery: Star Wars The Mandalorian, or Project Heroes of Marvel. Here we leave you the full list:

Series

June 5, 12, 19 and 26

Disney Gallery: Star Wars The Mandalorian (new episode)

Be our Chef (new episode)

Minnows (new episode)

Marvel Heroes Project (new episode)

June 26th

Much further: this is how Frozen 2 was made (all chapters)

To be confirmed

Genius by Stephen Hawkings

Films

June 12

Artemis Fowl

Short circuit

19th of June