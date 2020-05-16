New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find among all your WhatsApp chats.

WhatsApp It is constantly being updated to provide its more than two million users worldwide with the best instant messaging service. This time its programmers worked on the “Search”, to facilitate finding files of any type and here we explain how you can use it.

Whether you need an old PDF to finish one of your jobs, a souvenir photo with your friends, or a voice audio of that special person, the search for WhatsApp It was the tool that helped you in these cases. And now, with its latest update, finding those files will be MUCH easier.

How does the new WhatsApp search work?

As part of the latest device app update Android and iOS, WhatsApp has created a general search engine to find what you want without having to search each of the chats. As you can see in the images, now the search will be divided into six different filters; Photos, GIFs, Links, Videos, Documents and Audio. It is only a matter of choosing one of them and all files of that type will appear automatically, sorted from oldest to most current.

If you want to make the search even more precise, you can help yourself from the search bar. Put a keyword on what you want; for example, when you put “home” and select one of the 6 filters, all the available files of your WhatsApp.

The most important thing about this new update is that now you can identify the files faster; not only the chains of conversations as before.

To make use of this new tool remember to always keep your application updated. So, whether from Android or iOS, you can be one of the first to enjoy everything new in the app. Take advantage of that with your Friend Kit you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

This new feature is sure to help all those forgetful.