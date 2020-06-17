New satellite images show us the terrible fires of the Arctic and Siberia

The Arctic is known to be one of the coldest regions on our planet, where we can find cold temperatures and frozen landscapes. The heat of recent times has created serious fires throughout Siberia, and the flames even spread to the Arctic, where the fires burned much of the land.

These places are far from us, and the best way to observe them is through satellites. Such events represent a serious climate concern. These fires tend to burn underground peat reserves which are rich in carbon and can amplify the phenomenon of climate change by releasing it into the atmosphere.

Above the Arctic circle, the landscape of Siberia is large without trees. Fires burn through the tundra and swamp landscapes. This also includes the areas underlying the permafrost, which recently caused fuel to spill from a tank. Rising temperatures, in fact, are causing this perennial ice to thaw, creating havoc in the region.

Up to a third of Arctic infrastructure is located on permafrost, which could become unstable during the middle of our century, affecting up to 4 million people who depend directly on it. Similar events are also taking place in Alaska. The fire risk is also increasing in the Northwest Territories and adjacent Yukon in Canada, according to the Global Wildfire Information System.