Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

New satellite images show us the terrible fires of the Arctic and Siberia

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi drops when we can have the Mi Smart Band 5

In the case of this new Xiaomi smart band, events are precipitating because, after an official presentation, it usually...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Two killed in a road accident in Meath

Two men - a man and a woman - were killed in a road accident in Meath today. The accident...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New satellite images show us the terrible fires of the Arctic and Siberia

The Arctic is known to be one of the coldest regions on our planet, where we can find cold temperatures and frozen landscapes. The heat of recent times has created serious fires throughout Siberia, and the flames even spread to the Arctic, where the fires burned much of the land.

These places are far from us, and the best way to observe them is through satellites. Such events represent a serious climate concern. These fires tend to burn underground peat reserves which are rich in carbon and can amplify the phenomenon of climate change by releasing it into the atmosphere.

Above the Arctic circle, the landscape of Siberia is large without trees. Fires burn through the tundra and swamp landscapes. This also includes the areas underlying the permafrost, which recently caused fuel to spill from a tank. Rising temperatures, in fact, are causing this perennial ice to thaw, creating havoc in the region.

Up to a third of Arctic infrastructure is located on permafrost, which could become unstable during the middle of our century, affecting up to 4 million people who depend directly on it. Similar events are also taking place in Alaska. The fire risk is also increasing in the Northwest Territories and adjacent Yukon in Canada, according to the Global Wildfire Information System.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Life of bees shortens after the recommended exposure of 2 widely used pesticides

Science Brian Adam -
When exposed to suggested percentages of two commercially available pesticides and widely used, the life of honey bees - very important for our planet...
Read more

In Kenya, fans stole the body for the singer’s glorious funeral

Latest news Brian Adam -
Nairobi: Fans of the famous singer who died in Kenya due to Code-19 dug up his grave and exhumed his body and fled. According...
Read more

Three others died of Covid-19 in the State, eight new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that three others died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are eight new cases. This means that 1,710...
Read more

Three others with Covid-19 have died, eight new cases of the disease confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
At least 2,253 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,710 people south of the border and 543 north of...
Read more

Illegal camping in Kerry annoying locals

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam -
There is dissatisfaction in Kerry about illegal camping and drinking parties being held in woods and beaches in the county. Up to 70 people gathered...
Read more

Two killed in a road accident in Meath

Latest news Brian Adam -
Two men - a man and a woman - were killed in a road accident in Meath today. The accident happened on the N51 road...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY