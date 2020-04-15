Friday, April 17, 2020
New Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra: official characteristics and release date

By Brian Adam
New Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra: official characteristics and release date

Well, they are official. Samsung has just presented its new top of the range for the first half of the year, three devices that are part of the new S20 family

That, without a doubt, will condition many of the launches that we will see this year from the competition, by incorporating some novelties that are going to become a trend within the sector.

New Samsung Galaxy S20 range. "Srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

This new family of devices from Koreans It will consist of three different mobiles. This is the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra, They come with different screen sizes but whose main innovations and advances are found in their hardware configuration: processor, RAM, storage and, above all, the cameras and their 5G connectivity as standard. We go in parts.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The smallest of the family will also be in size when having 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 3,200×1,440-pixel WQHD + screen resolution, 20: 9 and 120Hz aspect ratio with HDR10 +, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos AKG, 7nm Exynos 990 processor. with 8 / 12GB of RAM and 128 of internal storage that we can expand via microSD up to 1TB.

New Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra: official features and release date "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

This Galaxy S20 will arrive with three cameras, two 12MP with normal and wide-angle function, plus a third of 64 for telephoto that allows a hybrid 3X and 30X digital zoom. Eye, This camera records 8K video at 30fps and also comes with a camera to selfies 10MP. It will have a 4,000 mAh battery. With 25W fast and reversible charge, in addition to IP68 and Android 10 certification. You can buy it in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colors.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

This plus model is basically a clone of the normal S20 except for some noticeably better features. For example the screen: is still Dynamic AMOLED but increases its size to 6.7 inches. It maintains its WQHD + resolution, resolution and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos AKG. The processor is also repeated, with an Exynos 990, 8 / 12GB of RAM and storage of 128 or 512 gigabytes expandable via microSD.

New Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra: official features and release date "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

The camera is also the same as in the case of the S20 except for one addition: the presence of a DepthVision depth sensor that is capable of detecting the distance of the smartphone regarding the objects in front of you. The battery also grows to 4,500 mAh., With fast, reversible charging 25W, and has IP68 certification plus an Android 10 installation. You can buy it in colors Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Definitely, It is in this terminal where the Koreans are fully exhibited, with a phone with amazing features. The screen already grows to 6.9 inches taking advantage of its front completely clean of bezels and physical buttons, WQHD +, with 3,200×1,440 pixels of resolution with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, 120Hz with HDR10 + and stereo sound with Dolby Atmos AKG. And there the thing does not end: Exynos 990 processor, 12 / 16GB of RAM and storage configurations of 128 and 512 gigabytes expandable via microSD.

New Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra: official features and release date "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

The camera is another component where this Samsung Galaxy S20 destroys any terminal of the competition: 108MP sensors, 12 for wide-angle, 48 for 10X hybrid zoom telephoto and 100X digital, 8K video recording at 30fps and DepthVision depth sensor with camera for selfies in the front of 40MP. The battery increases to 5,000 mAh. With 45W fast reversible charge, IP68 certification and Android 10 installation. You can buy it in colors Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black. In all cases, They will go on sale on March 13 and from the 6th we can book them.

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

Brian Adam - 0
DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several new drones slated to launch. Only...

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

