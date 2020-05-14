A new report on sexual abuse cases that occurred in the Scout Association of Ireland shows that there was cover-up and failure to report the abuse.

The report was written and compiled by Ian Elliott, a child protection consultant. It states that the abuse was not dealt with in a way that protected the abused person or that no attempt was made to bring the abuser to account.

Irish Scouts have apologized to the victims.

Last year, Scout Ireland commissioned Ian Elliot to examine the case. Elliot said the extent of the abuse is uncertain as records have been lost and destroyed.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, has welcomed the report on abuse cases that have occurred in the Irish Scout Association.