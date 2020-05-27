Tech NewsLaptopsSmart Gadgets
New Redmi Smart TV X from Xiaomi, RedmiBook laptops, router and more

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi launched a lot of products yesterday, and last but not least, the company is going to launch even more today. Today a new router, a charger with fast charging of 50 W and built-in battery, a smart thermos, and also the new RedmiBook and the Redmi Smart TV X.

Xiaomi Router IR1200G

The new router Xiaomi Router IR1200G It is not WiFi 6 like the one announced a few days ago, and that it is one of the most interesting models released to date. Instead it’s a router WiFi 5 with up to 1167 Mbps speed, and supports IPv6. Its price is 299 yuan, about 39 euros to change.

Mijia Thermostat Pro

Xiaomi has also launched a smart thermostat that allows you to prepare hot drinks. When it reaches the desired temperature, it automatically cuts off the power supply and will start the temperature isolation program to maintain it. It has a capacity of 1.5 liters and it takes 5 minutes to boil water at room temperature. It allows controlling the temperature with the mobile app, with a setting to choose between 40 and 90 degrees.

50 W charger with 6700 mAh battery

After the failure of its GaN charger with built-in vulnerability, Xiaomi seems ready to solve part of the mistakes made. For this, today they have launched the charger Xiaomi 50W 2-in-1 power bank / charger (1A1C). It is a very fast charger with a USB A port that offers up to 18 W, and a USB port that delivers up to 45 W. The built-in battery is 6,700 mAh, making it an ideal device to take on a trip to charge the mobile wherever we can, at At the same time it allows us to extend the battery life if we need it, be it in mobile phones or low-power gadgets such as a Mi Band. Its price is 169 yuan, about 22 euros to change.

Redmi Smart TV X

The company has today also introduced the Redmi 10X, and with them they have announced new laptops and a cheap Smart TV: the Redmi Smart TV X. These new televisions offer great features at insultingly cheap prices. They have 60 Hz panels, but have MEMC to smooth the movement.

At the sound level, they have four speakers 12.5 watts of power (50W total), and is compatible with DTS-HD and Dolby Audio. Use Android TV with the company’s Patchwall layer with AIoT, and the 4K panel of TVs plays 85% of the NTSC spectrum. The processor uses two Cortex A73 cores and two other Cortex A53 cores. It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. Prices are as follows:

  • Redmi X65: 3299 yuan, 2999 yuan launch (424 and 385 euros)
  • Redmi X55: 2299 yuan, 1X99 yuan launch (295 and less than 250 euros)
  • Redmi X50: price yet to be determined

RedmiBook 13, 14 and 16 inches

Finally, they have also shown the new RedmiBook with AMD processors. AMD usually offers models with prices more adjusted for its performance, and Xiaomi has chosen the company to release its first compact 16-inch notebooks. The 16-inch has a 100% reproduction of the RGB spectrum, 178 degrees of vision and Full HD resolution. The screen takes advantage of 90% of the front thanks to its frames of only 3.26 mm, taking up the same space as a 15-inch MacBook.

Inside we find AMD processors of the 4000 series, which are 7nm chips, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. The charger is 65 W with USB C connector, and incorporates Windows and Office pre-installed and activated. The battery lasts up to 12 hours of use.

The base models start with the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core with 8 GB of RAM for 3999 yuan, about 513 euros to change. All notebooks in their base models are identical in performance, where the only thing that changes is the size of the screen. When buying them with reservation, their price drops to 487 euros for those of 16 and 13 inches, while the 14-inch one can be obtained for 475 euros. The model with 16 GB of RAM from the RedmiBook 17 rises to 4,499 yuan, about 578 euros.

 

