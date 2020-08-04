New podcast launched by an author from Gaeltacht na nDéise

The first series of ‘Conversation with Youth’ consists of six programs available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and other sources.

A new series of podcasts talking to Irish people in Ireland and abroad is being presented by a writer and teacher from Gaeltacht na nDéise.

The author from the Cape, Ógie Ó Céilleachair, will be interviewing in the new series, Comhrá le hÓgie, which is due to be launched today, Tuesday 4 August.

The first series consists of six programs and six will be interviewed.

Among the guests is Tadhg Ó Foghlú from the Cape, who has traveled the world and is now based in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Renowned musician Louise Mulcahy from Abbeyfeale will talk about the history of women in uilleann piping and her experience of playing around the world.

Áine Breathnach from the Cape will talk about her years teaching in the United Arab Emirates and the Covid-19 crisis in Sweden, where she lives.

Emily O’Shaughessy from Limerick city will describe her blog about the education system and her life as a university student.

Billy Breathnach from An Rinn is currently working as a secondary school teacher in Madrid and will give listeners of the new podcast an insight into the unlocking in Spain and traveling home during the pre-Covid period to play with the Ring GAA.

Eoin Ó Catháin from Kilmichael in County Clare will also be a guest in the series. It has been based in Brussels for a number of years and can be heard on Raidió na Gaeltachta talking about politics over there.

Foras na Gaeilge has supported Comhrá le hÓgie and the series is available from podcast providers such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Soundcloud.