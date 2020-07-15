New on Xiaomi: Mi Band 5, headphones, scooters and more

The Chinese firm Xiaomi has become one of the benchmarks in the connected home and the Internet of things. With millions of devices sold, the manufacturer allows creating a totally personalized smart home for the user that involves different types of devices or household appliances. Today, they have presented up to five new products from the Xiaomi ecosystem including wearables and other devices. These are the news announced for everyone.

My Smart Band 5

The first novelty is the new Xiaomi Mi Band that arrives with 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with sharper and brighter colours. At a glance, we will see time, steps and many other data. We can receive notifications from the application and now also from the Smart Home application. New animated interfaces are available and the ability to customize all aspects of the visualization.

We have up to 6 different coloured straps officially available. It has 5 ATM water resistance for swimming or showering with it (50 meters deep). The battery stays in this model in 14 days of the battery without charging. Finally, the bracelet can be charged with the new magnetic port without removing the strap, something that users have been demanding for a long time.

We will also find improvements in training with 6 new modes (including yoga or skipping rope), improved sleep control, control of stress levels or special mode for breathing. For women, we will have control of the menstrual cycle. These are some of the functions, although Xiaomi confirms that there is more news. The price will be 39.99 euros, although if we reserve it in advance we will have it for 34.99 euros.

My True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

The second of the novelties is the “Basic” version of their best-selling wireless headphones. They are designed to be as easy to connect and operate as possible, inevitably reminding us of Apple headphones. This new model detects when we are wearing it and pauses when we take them off.

The headphones each have two microphones for noise reduction on calls. Xiaomi promises “Crystal quality” when we use the free controls. On the front of these, we have touch controls to control music or calls. The battery lasts 20 hours with 5 hours of charge. They are loaded via USB C cable. Their price will be 39.99 euros, although if we reserve them in advance we will have them for 29.99 euros.

My Electric Scooter Pro 2

And just as it was rumoured, we have a new scooter from Xiaomi. This will offer up to 25 kilometres per hour of speed, the possibility of climbing slopes with up to 20% incline and total autonomy of 45 kilometres. They have been improved with many changes to the safety level such as two brakes instead of one, stronger wheels and new lights to be seen on the road.

In its improved screen, we have much more information than before. The Chinese firm remembers that it already has 12 maintenance workshops in Spain and that it will continue betting on it. The price of the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 starts from 499 euros. There will be a special version with Mercedes.

My Electric Scooter 1S

And if that were not enough at the scooter level, we have the improvement of the best-selling model. This will be sold in exchange for 399 euros with a range of 30 kilometres and a speed of 25 kilometres per hour. It is capable of climbing hills with a 14% incline and has some improvements to the Pro model at the safety level.

My TV Stick

Since its Mi Box device has been a success, the firm has decided to launch an alternative to Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick with its new skewer to turn any TV into a Smart TV. This allows access to the Android TV operating system and all its functionalities. Among them, having Chromecast built-in to send mobile or tablet content. Your command has integrated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video or Google Assistant.

Its price is 39.99 euros With a compact design capable of playing 1080p streaming, Bluetooth controller, support for Dolby and DTS, quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM or 8 gigs of internal storage.

My Curved Monitor 34

The latest news is the 34-inch Mi Curved Monitor designed for gaming. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, a 21: 9 aspect ratio, a 3440 x 1440 pixel WQHD resolution. It is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and its price is 399 euros.