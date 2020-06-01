EntertainmentMoviesTech News
Updated:

New movies and series coming to Netflix in June 2020

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Netflix faces June as the first of the months in which, its users, partially return to normal after the March confinements, April and May due to the coronavirus, and it does so with some of its fictions reaching its final seasons. It is the case of one of his greatest successes in recent times as is that teen phenomenon of "For thirteen reasons".

The fourth will be the last in which we can follow the story originally written by Jay Asher, and that for two seasons he wanders completely separate from the literary plot. A series that has brought to the fore particularly sensitive topics among the youngest, such as bullying, depression, sexual abuse and, above all, suicide, which was one of the main controversies that fueled his arrival.

But not only this teenage story reaches its final season, "Forced Mothers" also does it with the sixth, in which a fun San Francisco family, a sister and her friend, offer to lend a hand in raising the little ones of the house. Sitcom typical manual that has been quite successful and we will see to see how it will have a future within the platform.

By the way, remember that, because of the coronavirus crisis, some fictions do not appear with all their episodes dubbed to Spanish, so you will only have the option to listen to them in VOS with subtitles. Surely in the coming weeks these problems will be solved. But in addition to all the above, here you have all the premieres that will arrive during the month of June:

Series

June 1

  • Keeping up with the Kardashians' (S1 and 2)
  • Rich Women of Beverly Hill (S1 & 2)

June 2nd

  • Forced mothers (T6)

June 4

  • Baki part 3

5th June

  • For 13 reasons (T4)
  • Queer Eye (T5)

June 12

  • F is for Family (T4)
  • The Woods (S1)
  • Kipo and the Age of Magical Beasts (S2)
  • Pose (T2)

June 17

  • Rick and Morty (S4)

June 18

  • The order (T2)

19th of June

  • Feel the Bea (S1)
  • One Way for Tomorrow (S1)
  • The Politician (S2)
  • The Sinner: Jamie

To be confirmed

  • Rupaul's Drag Race (T12)
  • Untucked undated

Films

June 1

  • The blood tree
  • The lake House
  • The little Princess
  • Ghost in the Shell

5th June

  • The last days of the crime

June 9

  • Ocean's 8

June 12

  • Gives 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms

June 18

  • A Whisker Away

19th of June

  • One Way for Tomorrow
  • The wasp network

June 24

  • Trolls

June 26th

  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Documentaries

3 of June

  • Spelling the Dream

June 10th

  • Lenox Hill

19th of June

  • Father Soldier Son

June 24

  • Athlete A

>

 

