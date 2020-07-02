New movies and series coming to Netflix in July 2020

Although we are living an atypical year with the coronavirus, July is usually the first great summer month in Spain and perhaps for that reason, because many will have more time to spend on leisure, on the platform they have understood that it is a good time to multiply the options and offer enough news to keep us busy for a whole month. And more. Hence the huge number of seasons that premiere, as well as movies.
Of the first, we are going to look at the series of “The Warrior Nun”, which reaches its third season with a good legion of followers behind it and a very Spanish cast, not in vain, a good part of all production has been developed in our country. But there are no news, as fictions like “The Umbrella Academy” return or new ones like “Unsolved Mysteries” or “Tell him yes, surprise weddings” are released.
But the most important premiere this month is the final season of “Las Chicas del Cable”, the Spanish series that, somehow, opened the Pandora’s box of national production to become one of the most cutting-edge, prolific and successful in the world. Here you have the complete list.
Series
1st of July
- Unsolved Mysteries
- iZombie (S5)
- Teen Titans Go! (T5)
- Cleo & Cuquin (T2)
- Bun Bun Boy: A Handyman Monkey (T2)
- Deadwind (T2)
- Say Yes – Surprise Weddings
- Abby Hatcher
- Wild district
July 2nd
- The Warrior Nun (S3)
- The mystical terrace
3rd of July
- The Cable Girls, final season
- Ju-On: Origins
- Survival kit. Tested
- The Kangaroo Club
July 4th
- Hook
July 5th
- The Underclass
July 9th
- Hakan: The Protector (S4)
- The collapse of Japan: 2020
July 10th
- Hello ninja (S3)
- The amazing adventures of Captain Underpants in space
- From appointment to appointment: Brazil
July 15
- Dark desire
- Skin change: Before and after
July 16th
- Indian matchmaking
July 17th
- Damn
- The challenge of the kiss
July 21
- How to sell drugs online (T2)
- Street Food: Latin America
July 22
- Love on the autistic spectrum
- Signs
July 26
- Good Girls (S3)
July 30
- Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege
July 31st
- The Umbrella Academy (T2)
Films
1st of July
- Total challenge
- A.X.L.
- Under Riccione’s sun
- Twister
- My private Idaho
- The Age of Innocence
- The punishment
- Table football
- The Midnight Meat Train
- Life imprisonment
- RocknRolla
- Ouija – The origin of evil
- Troll Hunter
- Terminator 2 – Judgment Day
- Untraceable
- You, me, and now … Dupree
- The NeverEnding Story II
3rd of July
- Catch that email
- Sweet money
July 5th
- Robin Hood
July 8
- Displaced
July 10th
- The old guard
July 15
- Infidels
July 16th
- A fatal slip
- Milf
July 23th
- Larva – Adventures on the island
- Animal crackers
July 24
- My first kiss 2
- Offering to the storm
July 25
- Venom
July 29
- Hater
July 31st
- Solterísima