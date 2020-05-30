Tech NewsMobile
New Moto G Pro: a great camera and stylus in the ‘Galaxy Note’ style

By Brian Adam
Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
How to clear WhatsApp cache

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
New Moto G Pro: a great camera and stylus in the 'Galaxy Note' style

Motorola is one of those companies that we all, in some way, carry in our hearts, because It was the brand that we all carried in the palm of our hands in those early years of mobile telephony from the mid-90s of the last century. With that castanet phone, the StarTac, and with a mobile line from the MoviLine company. Do you remember

New Moto G Pro with stylus.
New Moto G Pro with stylus.

The truth is that a long time has passed since that and Motorola is no longer the same company as then, but its iconic logo continues to hit the market on smartphones that are really interesting. Now, that new pirouette has brought us one of the most successful models of the company with some significant improvements, such as the inclusion of a stylus in the image and similarity to those Samsung Galaxy Note that have been (almost) a decade between us.

Photography and productivity ‘pen’

It is a smartphone with very good hardware that is located in a really attractive mid-range and that you will have in Spain in just a week. It has a 6.4-inch screen with FullHD + resolution, 19.2: 9 aspect ratio and front with all-screen effect, only broken by the module where the selfie camera is housed with that well-known water drop effect.

If we look at the processor, we will find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM and 128 of storage internal that we can also expand through a microSD card. The battery has a capacity of 4,000 mAh., With 15W fast charging TurboPower technology, NFC chip, Wifi ac, bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB-C connector on the bottom.

New Moto G Pro with stylus.
New Moto G Pro with stylus.

As is always the case with Motorola, It has the latest version of the operating system, Android 10, with a customization layer that hardly bothers the experience of the stock version, which makes it easier for hardware apparently less powerful than other models, to perform at a better level in many of the tasks that we ask of it.

The camera is another of its strengths, with four sensors on the back, a main 48MP, another 16 with wide-angle effect, the third of 2 with macro function and finally one of depth ToF (time of flight), perfect to improve the results of portrait mode, etc. For the front, the selfie camera reaches 16MP.

And for the end we leave the stylus. What can we do with it? Well apart from saving us having to use the screen with our fingers and giving us better precision In tasks that require touching only in the exact place, we can also copy, paste and cut text or any type of data, take screenshots or drag more easily between applications. This Moto G Pro It will arrive next week at the stores, already in June, at a price of 329 euros.

