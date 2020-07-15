Taoiseach Micheál Martin will today appoint a new Minister for Agriculture to succeed Barry Cowen who resigned last night.

The Taoiseach claimed that there were more questions to be answered about the Garda report into Barry Cowen's conviction four years ago for driving and drinking.

Government Ministers, he said, cannot be discussing this in the Dáil when Barry Cowen himself is refusing to answer those questions.

Barry Cowen said he is surprised and disappointed that he was fired.

Speaking on RTÉ, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, Fianna Fáil, said that the Taoiseach had received a copy of the Garda report from Barry Cowen yesterday morning.

Barry Cowen received the file Monday and gave it voluntarily to the Taoiseach, Michael McGrath said.

He pointed out that Taoiseach Barry Cowen had resigned because the controversy was disrupting the normal work of the Government.

Eoin Ó Broin from Sinn Féin said that the Taoiseach had further questions to answer about what he knew about the matter since it came to light last week.

According to Richard Boyd Barrett of Solidarity-Community Before Profit Barry Cowen could have kept his job if the Government allowed him to answer questions last week.