New method to repel dangerous asteroids: tie them up and throw them away

By Brian Adam
The danger of an asteroid impact on Earth is more real than anyone can imagine, that’s why experts they control the sky on a daily basis through various telescopes. In addition, space agencies around the world are also looking for a way to avoid danger. For this reason, a new and bizarre solution has been devised.

Researchers have proposed a system that would tie an asteroid to a smaller rock-throwing away the centre of mass of the largest body and moving it away from our planet. Since the method involves only a giant cable, it would not risk breaking an object into pieces. This solution would avoid detonating the celestial body, eliminating the risk of creating a fragment that could hit Earth.

Given the impossibility of testing the system in real conditions (fortunately!), Scientists have therefore used a simulated version of the asteroid Bennu. This method has proven “viable” to protect the planet in a number of specific conditions. First, another small asteroid is needed to move the threat. Finding it obviously takes a long time. Hitting an asteroid with a spacecraft or missile would be much faster from this point of view.

The whole system can work well with a coordinated detection and response system, but it may take too long if observers are caught off guard. In the end, therefore, it is just another tool available against a possible threat on a collision course with our beautiful planet.

