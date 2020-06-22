New method to repel dangerous asteroids: tie them up and throw them away

The danger of an asteroid impact on Earth is more real than anyone can imagine, that’s why experts they control the sky on a daily basis through various telescopes. In addition, space agencies around the world are also looking for a way to avoid danger. For this reason, a new and bizarre solution has been devised.

Researchers have proposed a system that would tie an asteroid to a smaller rock-throwing away the centre of mass of the largest body and moving it away from our planet. Since the method involves only a giant cable, it would not risk breaking an object into pieces. This solution would avoid detonating the celestial body, eliminating the risk of creating a fragment that could hit Earth.

Given the impossibility of testing the system in real conditions (fortunately!), Scientists have therefore used a simulated version of the asteroid Bennu. This method has proven “viable” to protect the planet in a number of specific conditions. First, another small asteroid is needed to move the threat. Finding it obviously takes a long time. Hitting an asteroid with a spacecraft or missile would be much faster from this point of view.

The whole system can work well with a coordinated detection and response system, but it may take too long if observers are caught off guard. In the end, therefore, it is just another tool available against a possible threat on a collision course with our beautiful planet.