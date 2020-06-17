HealthTech NewsSpace tech
New measure of the average life of a Neutron, this time in space

For the first time, scientists measured the average life of a neutron in space, knowing this value could place constraints on some cosmological theories. The technique has yet to be refined, but it could allow for extremely interesting measurements.

Safe, protected within the nuclei of atoms, neutrons are stable particles. When they are free, however, they spontaneously decay after a while. But after how long?

Neutrons are everywhere, from the nuclei of atoms to the homonymous stars, knowing their average life is fundamental to constrain the parameters of some physical theories such as “Primordial nucleosynthesis “, the process by which the first atoms were formed after the Big Bang.

We do not know exactly how to measure the average life of this article, the main methods of determining it give us two different values; the bottle method, which consists in creating a magnetic or gravitational cage to trap the particle, returns an average decay time of 879.5 seconds, about 14 minutes and 39 seconds; the ray method, in which a neutron beam is sent and those arriving on a target are counted, returns a value of 888 seconds, that is, 14 minutes and 48 seconds.

The difference between the two methods is only 9 seconds, it may not seem like much but it is a very large gap and that is not covered by the experimental errors on the measurement. It is time for space to come to our rescue.

When cosmic rays, which are constantly emitted in deep space, collide with the molecules of the atmosphere or of the surface of the Earth, some neutrons are freed from the nuclei and wander until they decay.

Between 2011 and 2015, the NASA MESSENGER spacecraft orbited around Mercury, on a route that passed near Venus. In its passage near this last planet, the vehicle spectrometer measured the neutron flux.

It was like a great bottle experiment, but instead of using magnetic barriers we used Venus gravity to confine neutrons for a time comparable to their average life,” says Wilson of Johns Hopkins University.

According to the model, the value of the average life of the neutron is equal to 780 seconds, or 13 minutes, with a measurement error equal to 60 seconds and therefore falls within the range of the bottle or radius method. The measurement is still inaccurate, MESSENGER was not designed to collect this type of data, however, the ability to obtain such measures is impressive.

We want to build a spacecraft with an instrument capable of making precision measurements of the average life of neutrons, ” Wilson explains.

