New LG Xboom GO: power, autonomy and interconnected

LG has a season more than interesting launching to the market a whole series of wireless speakers perfect for taking music anywhere. Especially in summer, where it is very normal to be at home today, tomorrow in the mountains, spent in the field and the other in the middle of a meadow enjoying a small picnic.

And is that Gone are the times of those musical chains anchored to the living room furniture, with CD player, radio and little else. Now we do everything in mobility, wirelessly thanks to bluetooth and without missing the power of those old devices. So these new LG Xboom GO 5, 20 and 30W are going to be perfect for the summer that is beginning.

Up to 100 connected at once

The largest models are LG Xboom GO 20 and 30W and offer more than enough sound power to attract attention anywhere we go. This is achieved thanks not only to that sound power but also to the treatment that the Koreans have given to the bass, which are forceful and very clear on both devices.

LG Xboom GO 30W.

Its design also helps a lot since they are extremely manageable and transportable, very striking thanks to the LED lights that they install on both sides and, very importantly, They have IPX5 certification, which guarantees that we can take them near the water (without submerging them) without fear of splashes spoiling them. They work with power cable or battery, for sessions away from home and according to the manufacturer, we will enjoy a range close to 18 hours in the case of the 20W model and 24 for the 30.

LG Xboom GO 5W.

If instead you prefer a more modest version, it has the LG Xboom GO 5W that not only cuts its power (not the audio quality) but also its size, although respecting the general lines of the range: rounded shapes, manageable to take it anywhere and LED lights on both sides to become the center of the party. They also have IPX5 certification and an autonomy that improves that of its older brother of 20W: 24 full hours.

One of the characteristics of these LG Xboom GO is that up to 100 speakers can be interconnected at the same time, so we can create huge dance halls with a surprising effect that could cover a space large enough to hold a rave anywhere. Of course, when the limitations by the Covid-19 allow us. If you want to buy them, You can buy the 5W model for 59 euros while the 20 will cost 129 and the 30 for 199.

