ScienceTech NewsSpace techLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

New Horizons so far from Earth that the stars are different from its perspective

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New Horizons so far from Earth that the stars are different from its perspective

New Horizons will be remembered as the first human spacecraft to have Pluto overflight, the former planet of our Solar System. Currently, the probe is located on the edge of our galactic neighbourhood, offering us a truly incredible point of view.

On Earth, we are used to thinking that the positions of the stars are “fixed”. In a sense, they are, since their positions and movements are relatively uniform when viewed from our perspective. A recent experiment conducted by the New Horizons team shows that familiar stars have a different aspect when viewed from the edge of the Solar System.

The stars Proxima Centauri and Wolf 359, the closest to us, have been observed. When New Horizons took pictures of these stars at a distance of around 7 billion km from Earth, their positions seemed quite different from what we are used to. How is it possible? Blame the parallax effect.

This has always been used by astronomers to calculate the distance of nearby stars. The different position of the Earth is exploited in its orbit of 300 million kilometres around the Sun, a distance that is able to highlight a parallax measurable only with extremely precise instrumentation. The NASA probe is instead so far from our planet which managed to make the effect easily visible.

Since June 14, 2020, New Horizons has remained in space for a total of approximately 5,230 days, 14 years and 4 months, travelling 46 times the distance between Earth and the Sun (46.61 Astronomical Units).

More Articles Like This

Ireland has a seat on the United Nations Security Council

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam -
Ireland has secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council for two years. Ireland was elected to the Security Council following a vote at...
Read more

A video game treating ADHD in children has been approved

Gaming Brian Adam -
Boston: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has formally approved a video game designed specifically for attention deficient children and developed by Akele Interactive...
Read more

Living close to humans weakens the social ties of giraffes

Top Stories Brian Adam -
The human presence near the animals is not good .., especially for giraffes. The creatures that live near humans, in fact, have gods weaker...
Read more

An Italian "ghost town" may reappear again in 2021

Latest news Brian Adam -
Our beautiful country is full of history: from entire Roman communities buried under layers of earth, to ancient mosaics that "emerge" out of the...
Read more

The most human "mouse-man" chimera ever created

Science Brian Adam -
Scientists created a mouse-human embryo model in the laboratory containing up to 4% of human cells: it is the chimaera with more human cells...
Read more

Life of bees shortens after the recommended exposure of 2 widely used pesticides

Science Brian Adam -
When exposed to suggested percentages of two commercially available pesticides and widely used, the life of honey bees - very important for our planet...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY