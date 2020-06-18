New Horizons so far from Earth that the stars are different from its perspective

New Horizons will be remembered as the first human spacecraft to have Pluto overflight, the former planet of our Solar System. Currently, the probe is located on the edge of our galactic neighbourhood, offering us a truly incredible point of view.

On Earth, we are used to thinking that the positions of the stars are “fixed”. In a sense, they are, since their positions and movements are relatively uniform when viewed from our perspective. A recent experiment conducted by the New Horizons team shows that familiar stars have a different aspect when viewed from the edge of the Solar System.

The stars Proxima Centauri and Wolf 359, the closest to us, have been observed. When New Horizons took pictures of these stars at a distance of around 7 billion km from Earth, their positions seemed quite different from what we are used to. How is it possible? Blame the parallax effect.

This has always been used by astronomers to calculate the distance of nearby stars. The different position of the Earth is exploited in its orbit of 300 million kilometres around the Sun, a distance that is able to highlight a parallax measurable only with extremely precise instrumentation. The NASA probe is instead so far from our planet which managed to make the effect easily visible.

Since June 14, 2020, New Horizons has remained in space for a total of approximately 5,230 days, 14 years and 4 months, travelling 46 times the distance between Earth and the Sun (46.61 Astronomical Units).