Archaeologists from Queen's University Belfast and the University of Aberdeen have found new evidence of significant Iron Age and Medieval remains in Navan.

Their survey work suggests that there was a large temple site on the site in the Iron Age and that there were royal residences in the Middle Ages.

According to Gaelic legend, Navan was the capital of Ulster and is often mentioned in the Rúraíocht.

It is said that King Conor Mac Neasa had three houses there. Conor's nephew – the heroic son of Sédanda (Cú Chulainn) – was also there.

Navan is described in the Leinster Book

Image from Navan Macha survey work

Dr Patrick Gleeson from Queen's University said he now considers some of the remains first discovered in the 1960s to be large temples. It was thought at the time that they may have been residences.

Dr Gleeson also thinks that some of the buildings found by archaeologists were associated with the house built by Niall Óg Ó Néill for Irish poets in 1387.

Significantly, he said, the evidence suggests that there were active people in Navan after the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, despite the Annals stating that the site was abandoned in 331.