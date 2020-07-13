New evidence for the existence of 'quasi-particles' called qualunquoni

Physicists obtained the first major clue to the existence of quasi-particles called qualunquoni. The observed effect is called braiding or intertwining has demonstrated the existence of these particles which are capable of existing only in two dimensions.

When they are intertwined with each other, that is, when a Anyon rolls onto another, their quantum state changes. The quasi-particles are capable of showing particular properties, some seem to be immortal.

“Absolutely convincing, ” explains MIT theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek, who coined the term qualunquone (anyon in English) in the 1980s.

The fundamental particles fall into two main categories: bosons and fermions. For example, electrons are fermions while photons, protons and neutrons are bosons. The qualunquoni are the third class, but in three dimensions they do not appear as fundamental. It is not something seen in everyday life, but some people can show interference in a two-dimensional sheet of matter. Technically the qualunquones are the result of the collective movements of many electrons, which together act like a single particle.

When qualunquoni intertwine they change their “wave function”, the mathematical function that describes the properties of quantum particles. In particular, braiding introduces a phase, a phase shift of the wave phase.

In their new study, the researchers created a tool in which the characters travel in a 2D layer of material that can divide them in two. One half rolls around the other in the centre of the instrument, while the other runs straight; when the two parts come together the current produced is measured. The phase introduced should produce gods changes in the measured current, which is exactly what physicists have observed. Thanks to a magnetic field they managed to modify the number of some in the centre, in a similar way to the threads that intertwine; each time a person is added or removed, a jump in the intensity of the current is produced.

To see this effect you need to minimize all the signals that can be confused with some characters. “This is one of the most difficult things ever done in experimental physics, ” explains theoretical physicist Chetan Nayak of Microsoft Quantum and University of California, Santa Barbara.

Although there are no immediate practical applications, the researchers believe that i qualunquoni may be useful for building quantum computers.